It's no secret that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are #couplegoals. They have no problem showing PDA on Snapchat, and they're happy just chilling at home together. Now, Hadid has revealed details about the beginning of their relationship. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Hadid gushed about the pair's first date. "We played it cool for about 10 minutes," Hadid told DeGeneres. "Then I was like, 'You're really cute.'" We already knew the pair met after Malik saw Hadid at a Victoria's Secret party. Malik revealed in November that the couple had their first date at Gemma in New York's Bowery Hotel. But it's adorable to hear that even celebrities have first-date jitters. Hadid also told DeGeneres that she and Malik "connected really quickly" and that they "have the same sense of humor." It looks like they've got this whole relationship thing down pat.
