This Is How Zayn & Gigi Hadid Became Zigi

The two had their first date at Gemma, The Bowery Hotel's restaurant in New York City. The rest is history."It were really nice," he told the magazine, showing off some of that Northern English accent. "She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool."He added that he and Hadid "haven’t officially swapped keys or anything yet, [but] we live together wherever we are." When that happens, he'll whip up a Sunday roast for his love."She likes a good Yorkshire pudding," he revealed.She also likes spicy margaritas and, it turns out, singing."She’s got a nice voice," the "Pillowtalk" singer shared. "I like her voice."Uh-oh. We feel a duet coming on.The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine , out today.