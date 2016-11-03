This Is How Zayn & Gigi Hadid Became Zigi

The singer and newly minted author opened up about his courtship of girlfriend Gigi Hadid in this week's ES Magazine. According to the former One Directioner, he asked Hadid out after seeing her at a Victoria's Secret party and recognizing her "from her picture." Forget Raya — fashion campaign billboards are the real celebrity Tinder.
Zayn! The one and only talks #GigiHadid, megastardom and facing his demons. @zayn is in control; he shocked the world and broke hearts when he quit #OneDirection, but now he’s a superstar in his own right. Pick up #ESMagazine today for @charlotteedwardes's interview to find out how he woo’d @gigihadid with steak and potato pie, featuring a stunning shoot styled by @anish_kp. Plus Molly Goddard talks rave culture, overnight success and #Fashion with @katrinaisrael. @pixiegeldof tells us the best place to get late night paninis in #London, and where to take a first date. And do blonds have more fun? @andrewebarker tells us why it’s time for men to lighten up. Also in this issue, we introduce you to the new transatlantic #Snapchat pack, the dream PA team who are the A-list’s ultimate fixers, and Beauty’s billion dollar woman @bobbibrown #HappyReading #HowDoYouReadYours
"It were really nice," he told the magazine, showing off some of that Northern English accent. "She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool."
He added that he and Hadid "haven’t officially swapped keys or anything yet, [but] we live together wherever we are." When that happens, he'll whip up a Sunday roast for his love.
"She likes a good Yorkshire pudding," he revealed.
She also likes spicy margaritas and, it turns out, singing.
"She’s got a nice voice," the "Pillowtalk" singer shared. "I like her voice."
Uh-oh. We feel a duet coming on.
The full interview appears in this week’s issue of ES Magazine, out today.