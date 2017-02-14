From Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her zero public education experience to White House chief strategist's Steve Bannon's extensive experience in white supremacy, not everyone is thrilled with our new POTUS' plans for the United States. In fact, Trump's reign is causing plenty of people to remember the Obama administration as they would "the one who got away."
Olivia Wilde certainly is, and the actress used Valentine's Day to beg her former President and First Lady to once again make the White House their home. Michelle and Barack Obama are forever couple goals, so it's no surprise that the former First Lady shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and her hubby's feet on the beach, and called him "the love of [her] life and favorite island mate." (I'm not crying, you're crying.) Wilde apparently had a very visceral reaction to the photo, because she wrote: "PLEASE COME BACK WE'LL DO ANYTHING" followed by heart and crying face emojis.
Alas, time can only move forward — and Barack has already served two terms. Still, in times of strife, I can't blame Wilde for hoping Valentine's Day could bring about some political miracle.
