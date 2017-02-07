Betsy DeVos Just Got Confirmed & Twitter Is NOT Having It

I voted NO on DeVos’ nomination and am disappointed we fell short. We must fight to ensure our kids have access to a first-rate education.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2017
Pence casts tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary. Grizzly bears lose. So do America's kids.— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 7, 2017
Here's how much Betsy DeVos & her family paid Republican senators who supported her. https://t.co/oAWgfryMcC pic.twitter.com/u8EWFwn2VI— Dana Liebelson (@dliebelson) February 7, 2017
My statement on the Senate's confirmation of Betsy DeVos:https://t.co/4YP8aysyWL pic.twitter.com/ZYsoxJVaf3— Julia Brownley (@JuliaBrownley26) February 7, 2017
The confirmation of Betsy Devos is a prime example of why we must #resist and vote them out in 2018 & 2020.— Southern Democrats (@SouthernDems_) February 7, 2017
And it only cost her family $200,000,000 in donations to the Republican Party. Nice work, #SwampDrainers! https://t.co/ktoyoxiOh7— Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) February 7, 2017
People who don't understand why confirming Betsy DeVos was such a tragedy are exactly the reason we need a competent Education Secretary.— shauna (@goldengateblond) February 7, 2017
Betsy Devos got confirmed. Everyone who voted for her should be ashamed. Party before country. They're using children's education as pawns.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 7, 2017
Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017
Upcoming Betsy DeVos school field trips:— Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) February 7, 2017
- Noah's Ark Science Academy
- Guy Fieri Memorial Museum
- National Park of Cool Turds
- Fireworks
DeVos may have been confirmed but that doesn't mean that the calls, emails and protests weren't worth it. This is only round one.— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 7, 2017
Senate just confirmed Betsy DeVos for @usedgov. Her only relevant experience – giving millions to GOP.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 7, 2017
Swamp: 1
Kids and grizzlies: 0
REPUBLICANS: Protect unborn children!— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) February 7, 2017
ALSO REPUBLICANS: Protect kids from trans perverts in restrooms!
ALSO REPUBLICANS: Betsy Devos is fine
The Bannon-Putin axis desperately needs uninformed and uncritical voters. For them, Betsy Devos is an investment in the future.— Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) February 7, 2017
Betsy DeVos would not commit to upholding protections for campus sexual assault victims. 48 GOP Senators & VP Mike Pence said that's okay.— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 7, 2017
Thanks to each and every Minnesotan who took the time to reach out to me about Betsy DeVos. I heard you. I wish GOP would have listened.— Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) February 7, 2017
betsy devos is a slap in the face to every hardworking teacher & every kid in public school. very sad day for the future of education.— Laci Green (@gogreen18) February 7, 2017
Allowing Betsy DeVos to run public schools would be like asking a disconnected narcissistic billionaire to be presid- oh wait— Josh Hara (@yoyoha) February 7, 2017