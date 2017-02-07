Betsy DeVos Confirmed For US Education Secretary & Twitter Is NOT Having It

Natalie Gontcharova
PHOTO: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES.
Today, the Senate narrowly confirmed Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, with VP Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. The Democrats fought hard against the wealthy GOP donor, staying up all night to read letters from constituents in an effort to eke out just one more vote, which was all that was needed from Republicans to block DeVos. Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska defected from the GOP to oppose DeVos. It's not hard to see why Democrats see DeVos as unqualified. She has zero public-school experience, seemingly won't keep guns out of schools (because...grizzlies), and doesn't understand a key federal law guaranteeing services to students with disabilities. She has also said she won't necessarily commit to current Department of Education rules on campus sexual assault. And it's not hard to see why Republicans all-but-unanimously voted for her (see: "wealthy GOP donor"). DeVos' confirmation has set Twitter ablaze — everyone from California Senator Kamala Harris to Kumail Nanjiani from Silicon Valley is firing off upset tweets. We picked some of the strongest reactions below.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Culture

R29 Original Series