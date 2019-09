Khloe Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Make Hairdressing Look Easy

If your stylist strongly advises you against taking the scissors to your hair all by yourself, it’s not because they want to prevent you from having full autonomy over your own body. It’s because they, as professionals in the field, have your best interests at heart. Think of it this way: How often do you hear a story about an unsupervised DIY haircut that actually has a happy ending? It’s the exception, not the rule. But things went a little differently for Chrissy Teigen and Khloé Kardashian yesterday, when they decided separately to take the reins on their own hair. The upside, however, was that they did so under the watchful eye of Jen Atkin , the renowned celebrity hairstylist they both swear by.