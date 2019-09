Is It Too Late Now To Say Sorry To The Products We Hated On?

It may not be fair, but it's human nature to judge books by their covers; Bumble matches by their hairlines; and beauty products by their price , color, or packaging. And Refinery29 editors admittedly do the latter in spades. But, deep down, we've done enough testing to know that just because something comes in a plastic bottle with a sticky label that peels at the corners, or happens to be sold by your mom's friends on Facebook, doesn't mean it's not amazing. Sometimes, it's just a slow build to those cartoonish hearts bursting in our eyes.That was the case with the products ahead. We wrote them off at first, but when we finally gave them a chance, we fell in love and had to do something no one likes — admit how wrong we were and ask, Is it too late now to say sorry?