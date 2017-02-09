Lady Gaga Reportedly Has A New Man In Her Life

It's been a pretty great week for Lady Gaga. She gave an incredible performance at the Super Bowl, and her music video for "John Wayne" just premiered on Apple Music. Oh, and she announced a world tour. And it looks like Mother Monster has a special someone to share in her successes. People reports that Gaga is dating talent agent Christian Carino. An anonymous source told the magazine that the pair were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert last month. Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, but the two ended their engagement last July. Kinney still supported his ex's Super Bowl show, though — he was spotted in the stands at the game. A new beau and a supportive ex? Yep, Gaga has #relationshipgoals on lock. Christian Carino's office, Creative Artists Agency, was not immediately available for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
Advertisement