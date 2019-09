Lady Gaga Reportedly Has A New Man In Her Life

It's been a pretty great week for Lady Gaga. She gave an incredible performance at the Super Bowl , and her music video for "John Wayne" just premiered on Apple Music. Oh, and she announced a world tour . And it looks like Mother Monster has a special someone to share in her successes. People reports that Gaga is dating talent agent Christian Carino. An anonymous source told the magazine that the pair were seen together at a Kings of Leon concert last month. Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, but the two ended their engagement last July . Kinney still supported his ex's Super Bowl show , though — he was spotted in the stands at the game. A new beau and a supportive ex? Yep, Gaga has #relationshipgoals on lock. Christian Carino's office, Creative Artists Agency, was not immediately available for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.