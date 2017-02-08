Story from Music

Lady Gaga Just Dropped A New Video 3 Days After The Super Bowl

Meghan De Maria
We're still reeling from Lady Gaga's epic performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. But Mother Monster is already onto new ventures — she just released the video for "John Wayne" on Apple Music.
The video features signature Gaga dance moves, as well as a strange car pursuit of a man who looks nothing like the Duke himself. (Every John is not the same, ma'am!) Twitter fans seemed to love it, praising Gaga's outfits and expressions.
Fans also noted that the video hearkens back to Gaga's earlier work. Remember when she released cinematic videos like the one for "Alejandro?" "John Wayne" is neon-hued, over-the-top, and weirdly fantastic, just like the classic Gaga songs her Little Monsters have come to love. The full "John Wayne" video is only available to stream through Apple Music, but you can check out a teaser below.
