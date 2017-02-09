The fact that New York Fashion Week kicked off with a foot of snow means we're less interested in our statement outerwear and more inclined to wear our Snuggies (or actual bedding, for that matter) under our puffer coats. Well, our wishes might actually be granted this season. Cosmopolitan UK reports that Ikea is dabbling in ready-to-wear in the coziest way possible: by introducing a blanket jacket. Those that were holding out hope for the Suvet will be thrilled to learn that Ikea is keeping the nap-ready wardrobe dream alive. The sharp-eyed shoppers over at Cosmopolitan UK stumbled upon a peculiar offering within the Swedish retailer's textile section: a "lounging blanket," fashioned out of its quilted fabrics into a zip-up jacket. (And it's even machine washable!) The product description bills the lounging blanket as ideal for both hanging out on the sofa and layering up when it's chillier than usual — like, say, a mid-winter Nor'easter. It features a dark blue quilted exterior and a softer lining on the inside, for added comfort. According to Ikea designer Hanna Dalrot, she was inspired to create this hybrid blanket-jacket after finding the two-sided fabric at one of its suppliers in China. "The first one was made right on the factory floor with my colleague as the mannequin," Darlot explained. "I hope the blanket will keep you warm when relaxing, that you wear it around your home like when you make tea and that you keep it as a colorful item on your sofa."
The lounging blanket retails for $34.99. And while you can't order it online, you can check if it's in stock at your nearest Ikea outpost. This find is particularly exciting not only because we really only want to wear our warmest blankets, but also because maybe, just maybe, we won't have to DIY our Ikea apparel in the future. Hey, NYFW showgoers: The site says there are likely blanket-jackets at the Red Hook Ikea. Anyone else suddenly tempted to make the detour from Manhattan to Brooklyn to pick one up?
