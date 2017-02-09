Casting Directors, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists Call For Boycott Of Trump Models

"The general feedback I've gotten from people within the industry has been sympathetic for the models who are under contract with Trump," Aylward told Refinery29 exclusively. "But the real irony here — or perhaps something other industry members haven't made the connection of yet — is the fact that most of them are immigrants themselves, so I can only imagine how it feels to be professionally represented by the same person that believes you're lesser than, or less-deserving, than a native born American." Aylward continued: "Boycotting Trump models was a personal choice that I thought long and hard about. I've worked with their models before and they're awesome people, but the bottom line for me was that I could not have my name or work used to promote someone like Trump. I refuse to be implicit in his brand of racism. And the idea of seeing my name printed on a piece of paper next to his makes me sick to my stomach."