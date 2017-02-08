This morning, the GrabYourWallet site added both Tyra Beauty and The Honest Company to its long list of companies associated with President Donald Trump, his family, and his administration. Why? Both Tyra Banks' beauty line and Jessica Alba's baby- and body-care line appear on The New Celebrity Apprentice. Even though President Trump said that he was no longer associated with the NBC reality-competition show, Variety confirms that he's still acting as executive producer. However, by midday, both brands were taken off the list when reps told GrabYourWallet that Alba and Banks are severing ties with the show and no longer supporting it. "We want to make it clear that Tyra Beauty is not an active sponsor of The Celebrity Apprentice series and does not plan to become one in the future," a Tyra Beauty spokesperson told Racked in a statement. "Filmed a year ago, our involvement was limited to showcasing Tyra Beauty’s innovative cosmetics products." Banks appeared on an episode in which the celebrities were tasked with presenting her products to a live audience. Alba appeared in a different episode as an advisor. Since the reality show was filmed over a year ago, neither Banks nor Alba would have guessed that Trump's campaign would end up being what it was (namely that whole hot-mic situation). And seeing that both Tyra Beauty and The Honest Company pride themselves on empowering women — not just in America but, in Alba's case, around the world — it seems wrong to support a show produced by someone who goes against that. "I think what we’re seeing right now is consumer power acting as a direct and substantial check to a presidential administration out of step with core American values of equality and inclusivity," Shannon Coulter, one of the organizers behind GrabYourWallet, told Racked. "Fortunately, in the United States, money talks. The women of this nation are showing it walks, too.”
