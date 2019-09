These Disney Princess Eyeliner Looks Are Going Viral

Say what you want about Disney Princesses, they're a seemingly never-ending source of inspiration for artists, fan theorists, and critics alike. Whether or not you agree with the politics of the princess narrative, you have to admit that those girls look great while they're out there losing their voices, snuggling with tigers, and sailing the open ocean . The latest princess-inspired beauty trend is taking a classic royal accessory and putting it front and center. We present crown eyeliner. Makeup maestros are posting regal images to Instagram showing off some seriously impressive skills. The crown eyeliner looks integrate bold metallic hues, glitter, and plenty of rhinestones to create a royal look right on the eyelid. Plus, these generous makeup artists often list exactly what they used in case you want to replicate any of these intricate creations. Instagram user cassisel showed a stunning sapphire-inspired take on the look.