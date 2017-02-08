Story from Makeup

These Disney Princess Eyeliner Looks Are Going Viral

Christopher Luu
Photo: D. Hurst / Alamy Stock Photo.
Say what you want about Disney Princesses, they're a seemingly never-ending source of inspiration for artists, fan theorists, and critics alike. Whether or not you agree with the politics of the princess narrative, you have to admit that those girls look great while they're out there losing their voices, snuggling with tigers, and sailing the open ocean. The latest princess-inspired beauty trend is taking a classic royal accessory and putting it front and center. We present crown eyeliner. Makeup maestros are posting regal images to Instagram showing off some seriously impressive skills. The crown eyeliner looks integrate bold metallic hues, glitter, and plenty of rhinestones to create a royal look right on the eyelid. Plus, these generous makeup artists often list exactly what they used in case you want to replicate any of these intricate creations. Instagram user cassisel showed a stunning sapphire-inspired take on the look.
Sapphire crown lids ???

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀✦Cass Isel Lopez✦ (@cassisel) on

Kaitlyn Hindman, a.k.a. wkhindman, opted for pink, maybe referencing Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.

When they ask who you think you are ?. ____________________________________________________________ My own take on @swetlanapetuhova 'a crown makeup ?. ____________________________________________________________ ? @anastasiabeverlyhills modern renaissance palette for all the shadows ? @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow soft brown ? @oglashes 93 ? @toofaced born this way foundation in Snow _______________________________________________________________ ❌❌❌TAG @anastasiabeverlyhills !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tag your friends ⚠️ #glittercutcrease #crown #pink #morphe #toofaced #mua #anastasiabeverlyhills #wkhindman #makeupartist #glitter #holidays #bestmuas #hudabeauty #hudalashes #brian_champagne #goldglitter #nyxcosmetics #likeforlike #addme #glamzilla #vegasnay #featuring_mua #beauclaire #makeupvideos #litcosmetics #underratedmuas #makeup #katvond # #modernrenaissance @anastasiabeverlyhills @bretmansvanity @norvina

A photo posted by Kaitlyn Hindman? SGT GLAM (@wkhindman) on

But it's not just eyelids getting a regal makeover. Cynthia Leyva, mubycyndi, added a gilt tiara atop her eyebrow.
And if you want to go all-out, another look from cassisel uses nothing but sparkling rhinestones and a very steady hand.
While these designs seem like they're created just for the Instagram likes, they're not completely inappropriate for a few real-world situations. We hear a certain avant-garde sparkle-loving artist is going on tour and her fans really turn it out. And the queen herself isn't a stranger to sparkle, either. Maybe we'll spot this look at Bey's Coachella set? Here's hoping.
