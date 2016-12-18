Beyoncé Masters The Holiday Spirit With Her Festive Instagram Video

Shannon Carlin
Beyoncé is clearly ready to slay this holiday season and she's letting all her Instagram followers know it.

In a new video, Beyoncé is giving fans a special look at how she spends Christmas. Spoiler: There are antlers involved.

Posed in a navy-blue mini, Beyoncé is showing off her gigantic Christmas tree to the sounds of Tamar Braxton's "Sleigh Ride."

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

This silver, blue, and purple tree doesn't have a star on top, but a B, instead. Bow down to this queen's tree.

This festive slideshow continues with shots of purple nutcrackers and pretty-in-pink mini-trees. She even has some delicious-looking cupcake ornaments.

To put her own Queen Bey touch on the holiday season, she even got herself a Lemonade Christmas tree covered in lemon decorations. She ain't sorry — and neither are we.
