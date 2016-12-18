This silver, blue, and purple tree doesn't have a star on top, but a B, instead. Bow down to this queen's tree.



This festive slideshow continues with shots of purple nutcrackers and pretty-in-pink mini-trees. She even has some delicious-looking cupcake ornaments.



To put her own Queen Bey touch on the holiday season, she even got herself a Lemonade Christmas tree covered in lemon decorations. She ain't sorry — and neither are we.

