Beyoncé is clearly ready to slay this Christmas season and she's letting all her Instagram followers know it.
In a new video, Beyoncé is giving fans a special look at how she spends Christmas. Spoiler: There are antlers involved.
Posed in a navy-blue mini, Beyoncé is showing off her gigantic Christmas tree to the sounds of Tamar Braxton's "Sleigh Ride."
This silver, blue, and purple tree doesn't have a star on top, but a B, instead. Bow down to this queen's tree.
This festive slideshow continues with shots of purple nutcrackers and pretty-in-pink mini-trees. She even has some delicious-looking cupcake ornaments.
To put her own Queen Bey touch on the festive season, she even got herself a Lemonade Christmas tree covered in lemon decorations. She ain't sorry — and neither are we.
