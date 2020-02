Valentine's Day is nearly here and that means one major thing: TJ's treats are ripe for the picking. Whether limited-edition or year-round, Trader Joe's is always on point with its smorgasbord of sweets. These pink, red, and chocolate-covered goods are just waiting to be scooped up for V-Day gifting and snacking galore. And regardless of what your February 14th plans may or may not be, there's never a bad time to crush a four-pack of buttercream cupcakes.