Valentine's Day is nearly here and that means one major thing: TJ's treats are ripe for the picking. Whether limited-edition or year-round, Trader Joe's is always on point with its smorgasbord of sweets. These pink, red, and chocolate-covered goods are just waiting to be scooped up for V-Day gifting and snacking galore. And regardless of what your February 14th plans may or may not be, there's never a bad time to crush a four-pack of buttercream cupcakes.
We've rounded up a selection of the most heartfelt, sugary-sweet treats. Click on for cupcakes, cookies, and chocolate-covered everythings. Certain product availability depends upon location, so it may pay off to just pop by your nearest Trader Joe's location and check out the selection for yourself. See you there, Valentines.