The Best Trader Joe’s Chocolate Treats, For Valentine’s Day & Always

February is unofficially National Chocolate Month. If not because you'll soon be exchanging chocolate treats with loved ones, then because the day after Valentine's Day is the best day to scour your local supermarket for off-season treats at a discount.
The following Trader Joe's treats span the gamut of what we can reasonably call "chocolates." Our main criteria: You should be able to stash them in your desk drawer at work, but they should also shine on a snack board. They should require little-to-no prep work, but give a big payoff once in your mouth. Thus, we have your classic chocolate boxes as well as bonbons, bars, and individually-wrapped, cookie-esque treats. (I wish I had vegan chocolate to offer in this roundup, but Trader Joe's is still working on that.)
So, behold the best chocolates and chocolate-based things available where you buy cute house plants and vegetarian alternatives. Because this is Trader Joe's we're talking, normal Trader Joe's rules apply: No two stores are likely to have the exact same offerings, so we can't guarantee you'll find everything on this list at your local outpost. But let this serve as a guide for what to keep an eye out for while you're scanning the aisles.