The Best Trader Joe’s Chocolate Treats, For Valentine’s Day & Always

The following Trader Joe's treats span the gamut of what we can reasonably call "chocolates." Our main criteria: You should be able to stash them in your desk drawer at work, but they should also shine on a snack board. They should require little-to-no prep work, but give a big payoff once in your mouth. Thus, we have your classic chocolate boxes as well as bonbons, bars, and individually-wrapped, cookie-esque treats. (I wish I had vegan chocolate to offer in this roundup, but Trader Joe's is still working on that .)