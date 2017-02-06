Hailey Baldwin Went To A Wedding In Sneakers

If you're looking to pull off sneakers with a dress, look no farther than Hailey Baldwin's latest wedding getup. She celebrated the marriage of her friends Kelia Moniz and Joe Termini in an elegant gown and casual footwear, Brides reports. In photos posted to her Instagram, she's wearing black sneakers but still manages to look all dressed up. That's partly because her shoes have ribbons that tie around her ankles.
Her silky silver dress and big white earrings also contribute to the done-up look.
Baldwin wasn't out of place as this event. Moniz and Termini both wore white sneakers to match their wedding dress and tuxedo.
In the spirit of the Hawaii destination wedding, Termini also had a lei.
The couple and their guests all look incredibly happy, which we can partially chalk up to the fact that everyone's feet are comfy.
