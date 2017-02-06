Story from Celebrity Style

Hailey Baldwin Went To A Wedding In Sneakers

Suzannah Weiss
If you're looking to pull off sneakers with a dress, look no farther than Hailey Baldwin's latest wedding getup. She celebrated the marriage of her friends Kelia Moniz and Joe Termini in an elegant gown and casual footwear, Brides reports. In photos posted to her Instagram, she's wearing black sneakers but still manages to look all dressed up. That's partly because her shoes have ribbons that tie around her ankles.

Ayyyyyyyy let's really get it @keliamoniz @joetermini #J?K

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Her silky silver dress and big white earrings also contribute to the done-up look.

weddings. @lauralentz

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Baldwin wasn't out of place as this event. Moniz and Termini both wore white sneakers to match their wedding dress and tuxedo.
I married my best friend, the most amazing man on this planet.. words will never be enough!!! #bestdayever #J?K

A photo posted by Kelia Moniz (@keliamoniz) on

In the spirit of the Hawaii destination wedding, Termini also had a lei.

I LOVE YOU ?❤️?HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS TERMINI ? thanks for the epic photo @brooklynhawaii #j?k

A photo posted by joetermini (@joetermini) on

The couple and their guests all look incredibly happy, which we can partially chalk up to the fact that everyone's feet are comfy.
