Perhaps These Glow-In-The-Dark Heels Will Stop Us From Tripping

After seeing that incredible glow-in-the-dark Zac Posen dress that Claire Danes wore at the 2016 Met Gala, Loriblu founder Graziano Cuccu was inspired to bring this effect to footwear. The result: he designed a pair of pumps that will make your feet light up any room. A hand-embroidered optical fiber creates bright white lines up and down the shoe, named Selene after the ancient Greek moon goddess. But if you want a more understated look, you can control the lights via a switch on the bottom. There's a catch, though: such advanced technology does not come cheap. They sell for $3,500, according to Forbes . If you're willing to dish out that much for glowing feet, you can request them to be made at select retailers. Most glow-in-the-dark shoes to date have been sneakers , which serve the practical purpose of making you visible when you're running at night . These may not have that function, but they will make it impossible to lose you in a dark club.