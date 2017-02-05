Perhaps These Glow-In-The-Dark Heels Will Stop Us From Tripping

After seeing that incredible glow-in-the-dark Zac Posen dress that Claire Danes wore at the 2016 Met Gala, Loriblu founder Graziano Cuccu was inspired to bring this effect to footwear. The result: he designed a pair of pumps that will make your feet light up any room. A hand-embroidered optical fiber creates bright white lines up and down the shoe, named Selene after the ancient Greek moon goddess. But if you want a more understated look, you can control the lights via a switch on the bottom. There's a catch, though: such advanced technology does not come cheap. They sell for $3,500, according to Forbes. If you're willing to dish out that much for glowing feet, you can request them to be made at select retailers. Most glow-in-the-dark shoes to date have been sneakers, which serve the practical purpose of making you visible when you're running at night. These may not have that function, but they will make it impossible to lose you in a dark club.
