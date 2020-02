15 Sexy Ideas For An Exciting Valentine's Day

If you're spending Valentine's Day with someone , chances are you've already entered the bone zone. While regular sex with a partner can be fantastic, it's also easy to hit a stride. We discover what we like and stick with it, which can oftentimes mean regularly opting for quickies. Sure, quickies can be hot — hello, public bathroom sex — but Valentine's Day gives people a chance to plan. And trust me, scheduled sex doesn't have to mean boring sex.