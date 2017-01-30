Awards season is really getting rolling now. The Golden Globes kicked things off with a bang three weeks ago. And Sunday night, the statuette race sped up with the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The SAG Awards are a little different than other ceremonies in that they're truly focused solely on honoring the actors who are the best at their craft.
In the spirit of the SAGs, we're continuing that celebration with a look at the greatest Instagrams posted by the SAG nominees, hosts, and attendees themselves Sunday night.
Official red carpet shots are great, but who doesn't love the inside look we get from stalking celebs' Insta feeds? They give you a look at what happens before the show, backstage, and at the after-parties. Yeah, they're pretty much as close as most of us get to experiencing the night firsthand. So here are the best Instagrams from the SAG Awards.