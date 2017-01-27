Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Have The Greatest Wedding Photo Of All Time

It all started with a sloth. The first time it clicked that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a relationship worth obsessing over was when she went on Ellen to share that now-famous video of him surprising her with a visit from a sloth, her favorite animal. Bell reacted to the surprise by bursting into tears out of sheer happiness, prompting Shepard to laugh at her outburst. Fittingly, they had those same respective emotional responses on their wedding day. She cried. He laughed at her crying.
"#TBT to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny," the actress captioned the classic photo from their 2013 ceremony. The couple, who are now parents to two daughters, opted for a low-key ceremony in a Beverly Hills courthouse. Way to capture their relationship in a nutshell, random wedding photographer. Now, someone please tell us that Bell walked down the aisle to "Africa."
