We’ve Got A Major Choker Development From Kendall Jenner

Trends come and go — but chokers have stubbornly persisted over the past few seasons. We partly have Monica Rose to thank: The celebrity stylist, who works with everyone from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Chanel Iman and Chrissy Teigen, has been decking their necks with an array of chokers for the past year or so. Given the massive combined social following of Rose's clients, the nostalgic neckpiece quickly went from unexpected comeback to so incredibly pervasive so quick, it has even become the subject of ridicule. Still, even within the choker renaissance we saw certain sub-trends — and favorite styles — emerge, such as the delicate (but incredibly expensive) diamond choker preferred by the Kardashians and their associates. If you're a little confused about where to even begin with the trend, don't worry: One of its biggest champions has issued a state of the choker of sorts, providing her followers with some definitive answers as to what chokers are "over" and which ones she's "loving." Jenner posted an entry on her website about the fashion trends she's feeling right now — specifically, the one she's moved on from and the one that's replaced it. "It's so funny how trends come and go," the 21-year-old model wrote. "One minute, I'll be super into something and then next day I feel like I never want to see it again!" That's exactly what happened with fabric chokers, she explained: "It's not to say I don't still love them—but I'm over them right now." Anyone else clutching their pearl-encrusted chokers right about now?
There's no need to panic, of course: Jenner assured her followers that chokers are still very much en vogue. However, she's since swapped out her fabric necklaces for those fashioned out of chains, diamonds, or mixed materials. "I love layering them on and piling as much cool jewelry on as I can," she noted. "It's a fun statement without being too much."
There you have it, folks: Adjust your accessorizing accordingly.
