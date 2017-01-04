Matt Lauer Wore A Choker On TV & People Can’t Handle It

Welcome back from the holidays, folks. Not yet a week into 2017 and we already have the first viral trend of the year, thanks to ASOS' proclamation — or, rather, declaration — of what we had already noticed at Men's Fashion Month: that men's chokers are a thing. Naturally, the public had opinions on the matter. But, skepticism aside, the conversation surrounding chokers for men broke out beyond the cyber-sphere and into the mainstream — and by that, we mean daytime television. On Wednesday morning, Matt Lauer shared a closely-guarded "secret" on Today: He's been wearing chokers underneath his suit and tie all along. "They're late to the game," Lauer said of ASOS' wide-ranging selection of chokers for their male clientele, "because, guys, I've been wearing a choker for years." He unbuttoned his shirt and loosened his tie to reveal a simple black velvet choker. (How very Gigi Hadid of you, Lauer.) His co-hosts were all quite amused by the gag, but it was the internet that collectively lost its marbles over the incredible screenshot this bit afforded.
Advertisement
This is a lot to take in before my morning coffee. https://t.co/AdPRzz8OUQ— Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) January 4, 2017
Work: John, do we need an update on Assange/Trump? The LIRR derailment?— John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) January 4, 2017
Me: Matt Lauer is wearing a choker.
Some are proclaiming that the death of the choker is among us, while others have declared Lauer as lead #ManChokerAdvocate. What we can all agree on, though, is that 2017 is already pretty weird. Watch the full segment over at Today.
Advertisement