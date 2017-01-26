Turns out, it's all part of the cosmetic company's latest contest. (The gist: If you recreate Hadid's eye look and post it to Instagram, you could win a trip to New York during fashion week — with all the meet-and-greets your heart desires.) So, while we can't confidently say we have the skills necessary to take home the prize, you better believe we'll be sifting through the submissions for even more inspiration. No sore losers here.