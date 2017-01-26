In 2015, up-and-coming model Gigi Hadid landed the gig of a lifetime as a brand ambassador for Maybelline. Since then, she's offered up countless killer makeup moments (That space-age eyeshadow! Those glittery lips!) that have catapulted her to bonafide beauty icon. The latest from Hadid, however, may be her coolest yet.
The look in question, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons, has to be the most badass take on a cat-eye...ever. And while Hadid's feline flick is practically her trademark, the bold addition of metallic silvers, golds, and blacks infinitely ups the cool factor.
Turns out, it's all part of the cosmetic company's latest contest. (The gist: If you recreate Hadid's eye look and post it to Instagram, you could win a trip to New York during fashion week — with all the meet-and-greets your heart desires.) So, while we can't confidently say we have the skills necessary to take home the prize, you better believe we'll be sifting through the submissions for even more inspiration. No sore losers here.
Advertisement