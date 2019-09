Between participating in the Women's March adopting a new kitty cat , and redecorating her bedroom , Bella Thorne's sliding into some throwback kicks that'll remind you of days spent watching Nickelodeon and drinking Hi-C Ecto Cooler. While she was out with her sister Dani, Thorne was snapped wearing a pair of sneakers from Pop Shoes . The kicker? They're the kind of platform shoes that light up. Yes, they're reminiscent of the shoes you either had — or wanted so bad — when you were 10. But these aren't just any light-up sneaks. Pop Shoes are sold at exclusive L.A. boutiques like Ron Robinson (alongside Saint Laurent booties and Céline shades). The shoes are crafted from premium leathers, though Thorne opted for a glittery pair, and have on-off switches so nobody needs to know that your sneakers have LED lights inside unless you want them to. Thorne paired her Pops with a very on-trend velvet crop top and a pair of slashed black jeans over fishnets . With so much nostalgia seeping into other aspects of our lives ( Netflix revivals , the return of Green Day, and your favorite YA novels hitting the tube ), it was only a matter of time we started to integrate some childhood favorites into our wardrobe. Are you ready for a jelly shoe and overalls renaissance? Thorne has you covered