Between participating in the Women's March, adopting a new kitty cat, and redecorating her bedroom, Bella Thorne's sliding into some throwback kicks that'll remind you of days spent watching Nickelodeon and drinking Hi-C Ecto Cooler. While she was out with her sister Dani, Thorne was snapped wearing a pair of sneakers from Pop Shoes. The kicker? They're the kind of platform shoes that light up. Yes, they're reminiscent of the shoes you either had — or wanted so bad — when you were 10. But these aren't just any light-up sneaks. Pop Shoes are sold at exclusive L.A. boutiques like Ron Robinson (alongside Saint Laurent booties and Céline shades). The shoes are crafted from premium leathers, though Thorne opted for a glittery pair, and have on-off switches so nobody needs to know that your sneakers have LED lights inside unless you want them to. Thorne paired her Pops with a very on-trend velvet crop top and a pair of slashed black jeans over fishnets. With so much nostalgia seeping into other aspects of our lives (Netflix revivals, the return of Green Day, and your favorite YA novels hitting the tube), it was only a matter of time we started to integrate some childhood favorites into our wardrobe. Are you ready for a jelly shoe and overalls renaissance? Thorne has you covered.
Advertisement