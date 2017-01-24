We Totally Want Bella Thorne’s New Room

Bella Thorne just got a rock-star room makeover, and we can't help but feel a teensy bit jealous. She showed off a pic of her new digs on Instagram, and we've loving the soft, creamy palette and edgy accents. The faux-fur pillows, skull print, and studs 100% suit the actress' vibe. She got the bed, adorable bubble lamp, studded dresser, and more at PBteen. The real star of the show, however, is Bella's new cat. According to another Insta post, she only got him a week ago and his name is Tres Leches (love). Can we steal him for a minute, Bella? We'll give him back...promise. Check out Bella's new bedroom:
