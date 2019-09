We Totally Want Bella Thorne’s New Room

Bella Thorne just got a rock-star room makeover, and we can't help but feel a teensy bit jealous. She showed off a pic of her new digs on Instagram , and we've loving the soft, creamy palette and edgy accents. The faux-fur pillows, skull print, and studs 100% suit the actress' vibe. She got the bed, adorable bubble lamp, studded dresser, and more at PBteen . The real star of the show, however, is Bella 's new cat. According to another Insta post , she only got him a week ago and his name is Tres Leches (love). Can we steal him for a minute, Bella? We'll give him back...promise. Check out Bella's new bedroom: