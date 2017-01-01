Bella Thorne Plans To Launch A Clothing Line With Sister Dani

Bella Thorne showed some fierce red carpet style in 2016. She's taken her hair to every shade of the rainbow and then dyed it rainbow hues. Her beauty and fashion style have been one to watch for the year. So when she tweeted that she and sister Dani Thorne are planning a clothing line, we were intrigued. The idea was floated by a fan, who tweeted her hopes that the Thorne sisters might launch their "fashion label," saying she would "buy everything." It appears that plan was already in the works, as Bella tweeted her back to say, “Hell yeah! Coming soon.” If tweets are wishes, we should all start making them.
i want @dani_thorne and @bellathorne to make a fashion label because i would buy every single thing— abbie (@abbbclarkson) December 30, 2016
Neither of the Thorne sisters offered any other details, so there's no telling if this is a partnership that's already set up, if any designs exist yet, or if it's just a wish and hope for 2017. We're here for their clothing line when it's ready.
