Okay, so we know it's Tuesday and technically, in Girl World, one wears pink on Wednesdays, but Vanessa Hudgens just slayed the damn thing in a velvet suit that's worth a seat at the table. After walking in the Women's March in West Hollywood on Saturday, the actress went to dinner with her sister in a pink velvet suit from West Coast favorite PrettyLittleThings that's actually pretty affordable. And we suppose its the best post-march follow-up to her look earlier that day that involved a military cap and T-shirt that read "Yeah Pussy!" The two-piece suit is sold separately — as a blazer and a pant — and retails for $70 and $31.50, respectively. Albeit no longer new, the velvet trend remains tricky to pull-off. But Hudgens nailed it. The star layered the ensemble atop a graphic tee and tied it all together with a choker-style bolo necklace. That's right, a bolo with a moon pendant on it. Perhaps the coolest part about this look is that it can literally be worn anywhere: Sunday brunch, a night out, or a peaceful protest that gathers millions of women across the globe. Now, if we could just get Hudgens to agree to another High School Musical installment then we may be able to revel in more getups like this. Can you imagine the looks Gabriella Montez would pull in the era of the tracksuit comeback? Be right back, we've got a mood board to fill.
