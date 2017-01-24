This Is Who Andrew Garfield Will Bring To The Oscars

While we love a good red carpet couple moment, not every star brings an S.O. to an awards show. Andre Garfield, who was just announced as a nominee for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge, revealed who he'd be bringing with him to the ceremony — and it's not who you'd think. But it is pretty sweet. "I think I'm going to bring my dad out," Garfield told E! News. "I think it's something he'd love to share with me. It's a big deal for him and he's the one who made me fall in love with movies when I was a kid." It's not uncommon for celebs to bring family members onto the red carpet. Chris Evans, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bradley Cooper often bring their mothers as plus-ones. And who can forget Room star Jacob Tremblay's hot dad? Of course, the interviewer had to bring up Garfield's now-infamous (and meme-worthy) lip-lock with Ryan Reynolds — and subsequent kiss with Stephen Colbert. Would he be giving viewers a repeat performance? "It depends on who they sit me next to," he added. "If they're smart they'll sit me next to someone that I'm attracted to." Garfield didn't give any details as to who that might be. Instead, he gave a perfectly dignified response: "In that room, I don't think there are many misses." Seeing as he's nominated alongside Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, and Viggo Mortensen, we might be in for a treat come Oscar night.
Advertisement