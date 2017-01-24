If Monica Rose Styled Audrey Hepburn, She Might Look Like Kendall Jenner Last Night

While the perks of being rich and famous include some pretty obvious perks — endless budgets, private jets, top-dollar wardrobes — we all know the teams behind them work day in and day out to make the impossible, possible. And we hate to crush your dreams, but more often than not, a network of stylists are usually the masterminds behind the trends we credit celebrities with making popular. Perhaps the most buzzworthy of them all, Kardashian righthand Monica Rose is tasked with keeping the entire clan in tip-top shape: And her pick for model Kendall Jenner in Paris last night has us feeling pretty nostalgic. Alongside pals Bella Hadid and Derek Blasberg, the trio hit the afterparty of Dior couture's fall 2017 show donning the designer duds underneath branches of the shows fairytale-like garden. The two walked in the show earlier that day. But it's Jenner's entire ensemble — the dress, the hair, the accessories — that reminds us of Audrey Hepburn circa Breakfast At Tiffany's. That is, if Rose took a stab at styling her today. Jenner is wearing a sheer black number that, apart from the neckline, is pretty reminiscent of Holly Golightly's iconic Hubert de Givenchy-designed gown (even Jenner's draping choker reminds us of the set of pearls she donned in the opening of the film). Hell, all she needs is a cigarette holder and we'd say she's got her next Halloween costume sorted. Now, we're pretty sure she didn't exit the party belting "Moon River" atop a Parisian terrace or anything, but in our dreams, that's actually exactly what she did; followed by a house party filled with bohemians and bootleggers dancing the night away to "Sally's Tomato" in slow-mo, of course.
