The Story Behind Rihanna’s Empowering Women’s March Outfit

An outfit can be so much more than just another #OOTD post on your feed — but we all know that by now. One day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, this became abundantly clear, as people across the globe took part in Women's Marches, allowing their clothing to further elaborate the values and beliefs on their signs. From costumes and merch to suffragette white and a whole lot of pink, what they wore was more than just weather-proof — it was an extension of why they were there. This is as true for your friends from home as it was for Rihanna, who was spotted among the crowd in New York. The performer made her sentiments very clear, thanks to a graphic hoodie.
To march at Trump Tower in Manhattan, Rihanna suited up in her millennial pink best with a sweatshirt from model Leomie Anderson's first fashion collection, Lapp. The garment was cute, but not at all subtle: Across the front, it read, "This P*** y Grabs Back," referring to President Trump's leaked remarks from an Access Hollywood interview in 2005. (She would later change into Maria Grazia Chiuri's "We Should All Be Feminists" Dior T-shirt — another great, if more luxe, example of feminist wear.)
"With Lapp, I will create clothing pieces which have a message that relate back to women's issues," Anderson told The Telegraph in September, when the label launched. Each piece in her line features feminist slogans meant to empower its wearer. If you ask us, Leomie, you can officially declare this sighting a mission accomplished.
The hoodie is currently available online —but be quick! Rihanna's post already has more than a million likes, so we're guessing this is one item that's about to sell out fast.
