The Story Behind Rihanna’s Empowering Women’s March Outfit

An outfit can be so much more than just another #OOTD post on your feed — but we all know that by now . One day after President Donald Trump 's Inauguration, this became abundantly clear, as people across the globe took part in Women's Marches , allowing their clothing to further elaborate the values and beliefs on their signs . From costumes and merch to suffragette white and a whole lot of pink, what they wore was more than just weather-proof — it was an extension of why they were there. This is as true for your friends from home as it was for Rihanna, who was spotted among the crowd in New York. The performer made her sentiments very clear, thanks to a graphic hoodie.