Boston Police estimated a crowd of 125,000 people today at the Boston Women's March. #BosWomensMarch— BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 21, 2017
(pic @maura_healey, @WCVB) pic.twitter.com/nItLHqRBcL
I've been standing in the same place with people streaming past me for >an hour and I *still* can't see the end of #womensmarchoakland pic.twitter.com/u0j3KMzQWx— Ellen Cushing (@elcush) January 21, 2017
People chanting: "Love not hate, makes America great." #WomensMarchdenver pic.twitter.com/Fukn4pYq1k— Larry Ryckman (@larryryckman) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch is on all 7 continents. Yes, even in Antarctica : https://t.co/mcWzEi3G40 pic.twitter.com/w1KXn6qo3I https://t.co/wz6xjQHmjC— Syd's Soapbox (@heysyd) January 21, 2017
To see this many women come together to stand up for our equality is heart warming. #WomensMarch— Sabina Mosher (@SabinaMosher) January 21, 2017
In the name of love, equality & inclusivity. Women's rights are human rights! ?????????? #womensmarch #equalrights #womenunited— Arden Cho (@arden_cho) January 21, 2017
"okay ladies now let's get in formation"#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/07jTskQC7E— ana ?? (@_AtSb_) January 21, 2017
Overheard on the train to Washington: "There's no pink yarn left in all of brooklyn!"#WomensMarch— Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 21, 2017
This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/7iNvGLbnCY— natalie gontcharova (@natalie_nyc) January 21, 2017
First time feeling a bit of optimism since November. #WomensMarch— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) January 21, 2017
Real men of quality don't fear equality. #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnChicago #WomensMarchOnWashington ✌?— ramel (@itsRamel) January 21, 2017
Teresa Shook the woman whose Facebook invite started it all #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/yNwqgbsO9C— Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) January 21, 2017
The lesson of today for the next four years: fight like a girl. #WomensMarch— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) January 21, 2017
Tried to explain the march to my son. Broke down crying immediately. This should not be necessary. But it is. #WomensMarch— Sam Riegel (@samriegel) January 21, 2017
I'm not used to twitter being such an incredible source of hope, humanity, and inspiration. keep it up. #WomensMarch #WOMENSMARCH— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 21, 2017