Inspirational Moments From The Women’s March You Have To See

Christopher Luu
Spirits are high today across the country. With record turnouts in cities from Sydney to San Francisco, everyone participating in the Women's March — whether that's from marching in D.C. or any of the sister marches and even from your own home — can count it as a success. Though the election was marked by negativity and heartache, the sense of camaraderie in the air today is undeniable.
Just how many people participated? Chicago's march had to be shut down. A fifth of Boston took to the streets. Even Antarctica participated. Brave men and women are enduring freezing temps, huge crowds, and more to rally around women's causes and we have never been prouder. Many are taking to social media to share inspiring signs, powerful images, and multigenerational anecdotes that will fill you with pride. Here's just a sampling of what's out on Twitter. Get ready to raise your fist.
It seems like entire cities were out to march:
Women from all walks of life came together.
And plenty of guys were lending their support, too, because women's rights are human rights.
Of course, the woman who started it all made an appearance.
The march is only the beginning and many reflected on the fight ahead and what today means to future generations.
Even those who didn't get a chance to march could feel the love.
