So many people have shown up for the Women's March in Chicago that the march portion of the event itself is canceled, reports the Chicago Tribune. A packed rally will continue in its stead.
"Our march route is flooded. There is no safe way to march. We are just going to sing and dance and make our voices heard here," rally and march co-chairwoman Ann Scholhmer reportedly announced to the crowd.
More than 150,000 men and women have gathered at the event in downtown Chicago, which organizers initially estimated would draw a mere 22,000 people. But now, thanks to an overwhelming surge of support, "this march, this moment, in this city, is the largest march outside of Washington, D.C.," organizer Jessica Scheller reportedly told the crowd.
Advertisement
Though the packed march itself is canceled for safety reasons, an ongoing rally will continue on the city's lakefront until 12:30 p.m. Central Time, reports the AP.
The overwhelming turnout in Chicago is a proud testimony to the broad-reaching impact of Women's Marches currently taking place around the world. If you are unable to attend one but would still like to participate, here's a handy guide to watching and supporting them online.
This is a breaking news story, we will update it with more details as they become available.
Advertisement