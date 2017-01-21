24 Images Of The Women’s March From Around The World That Will Light A Fire Within You

Today, hundreds of thousands of women and men around the country are expected to join in Women's Marches to lend their voices "to hope, to change, and to [their] rights." Many have headed to D.C. — some on fantastic #AllLadyPlanes — to stand up against an already divisive Trump presidency whose first executive actions included a symbolic gesture against the Affordable Care Act. But they will not be alone on the international stage.
While many of us were sleeping, sister marches have been taking place around the world. In locations as varied as London, Paris, Rome, Melbourne, Kosovo, and Ghana, people have hit the streets to spread the march's message of civil rights and equality. Armed with determination — and many, many inspiring posters — these globally-minded individuals remind us that #LoveTrumpsHate everywhere. They also provide a glimpse at what's to come stateside these next 24 to 48 hours.
Take a look and load up on inspiration for the days ahead. Just remember: the women's march should only be a warm up.