24 Images Of The Women’s March From Around The World That Will Light A Fire Within You

While many of us were sleeping, sister marches have been taking place around the world. In locations as varied as London , Paris, Rome, Melbourne, Kosovo, and Ghana, people have hit the streets to spread the march's message of civil rights and equality. Armed with determination — and many, many inspiring posters — these globally-minded individuals remind us that #LoveTrumpsHate everywhere. They also provide a glimpse at what's to come stateside these next 24 to 48 hours.