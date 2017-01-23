Update: The White House Website Isn’t Available In Spanish

Update: If you only speak Spanish and want to check out WhiteHouse.gov under the Trump administration you are out of luck. The Spanish-language version of the site doesn't exist — at least, not yet. The Washington Post and Univision noticed that attempts to navigate to WhiteHouse.gov/espanol produce an error page with the message, "Sorry, the page you're looking for can't be found." According to The Washington Post, White House press secretary Sean Spicer addressed missing website content in today's press briefing, saying that IT teams are working to "get all of that up to speed." This piece was originally published on January 20, 2017.
The extent to which the world will look different under President Trump remains to be seen, but one thing is already very different: the official White House website, which changed to reflect the Trump administration as soon as the President and Vice President were sworn in at noon today. People and media outlets across the internet have been quick to point out that mentions of two major issues have been eliminated: climate change and LGBTQ issues. Try to search for either, and you're met with zero results.
The first item outlined under the "Issues" tab is now "America First Energy Plan." Click on that and you'll read the following: "For too long, we've been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule." According to the Climate Action Network, The Climate Action Plan was announced by Barack Obama on June 25, 2013 to cut carbon pollution and prepare for climate change within the U.S. and around the world. The other main categories on the new WhiteHouse.gov include, "America First Foreign Policy," "Bringing Back Jobs And Growth," "Making Our Military Strong Again," "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community," and "Trade Deals For All Working Americans." If you refer back to what the White House website looked like under the Obama Administration (accessible at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov), you'll see that "Climate Change" is listed as one of the top issues, along with "Equal Pay" and "Reducing Gun Violence," both of which are also absent from the new Trump White House website. There is also no mention on Trump's website of LGBTQ issues. Search the Obama White House archive and you'll get 10 results, including pieces on "Defending the Rights of the LGBTQ Community" and "Ensuring A 'Time to Thrive' for LGBTQ Youth." If this massive WhiteHouse.gov overhaul is any indication of changes to come, the next four years are going to look very scary.
