Update: The White House Website Isn’t Available In Spanish

The first item outlined under the "Issues" tab is now "America First Energy Plan." Click on that and you'll read the following: "For too long, we've been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule." According to the Climate Action Network, The Climate Action Plan was announced by Barack Obama on June 25, 2013 to cut carbon pollution and prepare for climate change within the U.S. and around the world. The other main categories on the new WhiteHouse.gov include, "America First Foreign Policy," "Bringing Back Jobs And Growth," "Making Our Military Strong Again," "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community," and "Trade Deals For All Working Americans." If you refer back to what the White House website looked like under the Obama Administration (accessible at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov ), you'll see that "Climate Change " is listed as one of the top issues, along with "Equal Pay" and "Reducing Gun Violence," both of which are also absent from the new Trump White House website. There is also no mention on Trump's website of LGBTQ issues. Search the Obama White House archive and you'll get 10 results , including pieces on "Defending the Rights of the LGBTQ Community" and "Ensuring A 'Time to Thrive' for LGBTQ Youth." If this massive WhiteHouse.gov overhaul is any indication of changes to come, the next four years are going to look very scary.