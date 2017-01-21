Woman Live-Tweets Her #AllLadyPlane To The Women’s March & It Is Everything

Boarding my flight to D.C. I was so depressed until I looked up and realized every other passenger is a woman. LET'S FUCKING DO THIS.— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017
Do you know what its like to be on a plane completely full of fired-up women? This is like drugs. Incred. (Shoutout to the lone dude in 26C)— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017
THIS IS WHAT a plane full of women who are ready to resist the Trump agenda LOOKS LIKE pic.twitter.com/jqLPNE9VOh— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017
Update: #AllLadyPlane is now out of wine, and the male flight attendant is wearing a pink knitted pussy hat.— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017
Yes, the women on this plane are overwhelmingly white. I noticed that, too. I hope tomorrow's march is as diverse as its leadership.— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017
Flight attendant announces, "Welcome to Washington ladies, gentlemen, and Nasty Women!" This concludes our flight on the #AllLadyPlane.— ann friedman (@annfriedman) January 20, 2017