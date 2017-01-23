Story from Pop Culture

Anwar Hadid & Nicola Peltz Are Instagram Official

Suzannah Weiss
It was reported last week that Anward Hadid and Nicola Peltz might be dating, and his Instagram seems to confirm the rumors. In a photo posted Sunday, they're hugging in a closet. One arm he has around her also holds 12 white roses, so we're guessing it's not a platonic embrace. The flower emoji in the caption further emphasize the romantic gesture.

On top of that, we've got these photos from Peltz's Instagram feed.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother is also a model himself. He was a Teen Vogue cover star last spring and is the face of an upcoming Hugo Boss Menswear campaign. Peltz recently starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction and appears in Zayn Malik's "iT’s YoU" video. She's also the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, as People reports. She told WWD during Sundance that Hadid is "an angel" and has an "amazing family."
