Is Nicola Peltz Dating Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Little Brother?

According to E! Online, actress Nicola Peltz now has a big connection to Gigi and Bella Hadid. As reported by the site, Peltz is now dating 17-year-old Anwar Hadid, a.k.a. the little bro of the celebrity sisters. 22-year-old Peltz — who starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction and recurred as Bradley on Bates Motel before getting, umm, knocked off — was reported to be walking "hand in hand" with Hadid in Beverly Hills. However, the most obvious sign that these two were a thing came from Peltz' own Instagram. The actress seemingly hinted at their stepped-up relationship when she shared this photo, complete with the caption "taken by the queen."
It makes so much sense that these two would become a thing. Both boast siblings in the fashion world (Nicola's brother Will Peltz is a model who also appeared in the 2014 horror flick Unfriended) and hang with their own intersecting celebrity squads. Peltz is buds with Nicole Richie's younger sister Sofia, while Hadid has been spotted hanging with Kendall Jenner. And Kylie Jenner is buds with Sofia, so, yeah... you get how it all works. Peltz also seems tight with Bella, as evidenced by this Instagram:
A couple that can happily hang together and gets along with one another's siblings? Sounds like a match made in Hollywood heaven.
