Women Are Supporting One Another With The #MuteMonday Hashtag

Barack Obama wrote his last tweets from the @POTUS Twitter account on Friday, and Donald Trump took over after inauguration. Now, some of his opponents are unfollowing the account en masse. The feminist newsletter Signal Boost called on women to make something good of their @POTUS unfollows by following "someone working towards the progress we all still believe in." Using the hashtag #MuteMonday, people are telling the rest of Twitter who they're following and why. Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted that she'd chosen New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.
Trending now #MuteMonday unfollowing @realDonaldTrump @POTUS and listening to and following the lead of @CoryBooker! #wisdomfromthepain— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 23, 2017
Other choices included Planned Parenthood, the Arab American Action Network, which helps Arab Americans and immigrants around Chicago, and 10 Acts 100 Days, a campaign that holds people accountable for making a difference in politics.
Working for you: @PPact & @abortioncare— Steph Herold (@StephHerold) January 23, 2017
Working only for himself: @realDonaldTrump @POTUS
Unfollow ^, follow PP and RT for #MuteMonday
Unfollowed trump, followed Arab American Action Network #mutemonday— Chelsie May (@chelsiesimone) January 23, 2017
To get a head start on #MuteMonday, I replaced my POTUS follow with @10Acts100Days. Keeping the revolution going with mutual accountability.— Cat Lady Army (@CatLadyArmy) January 23, 2017
Others are getting caught up in the unfollowing step and losing track of the rest.
I already unfollowed @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS and it felt so good, I think I'll re-follow them just so I can do it again. #MuteMonday— A Man Called Campos (@aacampos86) January 23, 2017
As demonstrated by the one million or more people worldwide participating in the Women's March, many women are suspicious of the Trump administration. But rather than simply being against him, the hashtag reminds us to also take a stand for what matters to us. Related Video:
