January 20, 2017: Immediately after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, he took over @POTUS on Twitter. The account now shows a photo of Trump in front of the American flag and White House. His bio reflects his campaign slogan, saying, "Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again." The Internet has also been quick to point out that the banner photo on the account was taken on Barack Obama's Inauguration Day — when the weather was better and the crowd was larger. It took a few minutes longer for @FLOTUS to transition from Michelle Obama to Melania Trump. As of 12:03 p.m., Michelle Obama was still the First Lady of the United States on Twitter, although Trump was @POTUS. The change is now reflected, showing a black-and-white photo of Melania Trump with the bio "This account is run by the Office of First Lady Melania Trump." This piece was originally published at 11:57 a.m. on January 20, 2017.