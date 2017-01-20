Story from Tech

The Obamas’ Moving Final Tweets As @POTUS & @FLOTUS

Madeline Buxton
Update: January 20, 2017: In their first official tweets as civilians, Barack and Michelle Obama make it clear that they'll continue to be in the public eye, working on initiatives that matter to them. First though, they'll be taking a well-earned vacation.
Barack Obama playfully questioned if his account was "still on."
And his two following tweets announced the creation of the Obama Foundation, which, according to the Foundation's website, "will focus on developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century."
And yes, for anyone who's wondering, there will be a chance to apply for a job at the Obama Foundation in coming months. This piece was originally published at 11:20 a.m. on January 20, 2017.
Advertisement
Go to @POTUS and @FLOTUS after today, and the content of those Twitter accounts is likely to be very different from what we've seen there since the accounts were created. After his swearing in at noon, Donald Trump will take over @POTUS, Melania Trump will tweet from @FLOTUS, and Michelle and Barack Obama will tweet from the accounts that have been run by the Organizing for Action staff over the past two terms, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama. But before the official transition occurs, the current president and first lady sent two final, moving tweets. If you aren't already feeling emotional, these should do it. Barack Obama offered inspiring words that reflect the same faith he has placed in the people of the United States since his first campaign for president. His message reminds us of the iconic, original "Hope" posters that remain so memorable.
Michelle Obama's tweet was a simple message of gratitude, that exemplifies the grace, dignity, and compassion that she has embodied over the past eight years.
The other day, she also posted a brief video of her final walk through the White House, or, as she and Barack Obama have called it, "The People's House," accompanied by the family's dogs, Sunny and Bo.
As you look at these tweets, allow yourself to take a moment for reflection. Then, take Barack Obama's words to heart and interpret his call for belief — and action — as you will.
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series