The Obamas’ Moving Final Tweets As @POTUS & @FLOTUS

Go to @POTUS and @FLOTUS after today, and the content of those Twitter accounts is likely to be very different from what we've seen there since the accounts were created. After his swearing in at noon, Donald Trump will take over @POTUS, Melania Trump will tweet from @FLOTUS, and Michelle and Barack Obama will tweet from the accounts that have been run by the Organizing for Action staff over the past two terms, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama . But before the official transition occurs, the current president and first lady sent two final, moving tweets. If you aren't already feeling emotional, these should do it. Barack Obama offered inspiring words that reflect the same faith he has placed in the people of the United States since his first campaign for president. His message reminds us of the iconic, original "Hope" posters that remain so memorable.