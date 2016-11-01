Throughout his tenure in the Oval Office, President Obama has found many ways to exhibit the cool, hip dad (and commander-in-chief) that he is. Paramount among these, which included dance-offs and late-night appearances, has been his presence on social media.
"President Obama is the first 'social media president,'" said Kori Schulman, special assistant to the president and deputy chief digital officer, on the White House blog. "The first to have @POTUS on Twitter, the first to go live on Facebook from the Oval Office, the first to answer questions from citizens on YouTube, the first to use a filter on Snapchat."
It makes sense that President Obama's administration signaled a shift in the White House's presence on social media, since his timeline in office coincided with the development of many of the most popular apps on our phones today. His inauguration came less than three years after Twitter was founded, over a year before the creation of Instagram, and almost two years before Snapchat filters existed.
Of course, @POTUS has been joined by his partner in cool parenting and leadership, @FLOTUS. First lady Michelle Obama is equally active on both Twitter and Instagram, often posting things that make us ooh and aah over the couple more than any presidential pair before.
But what will happen to @POTUS and @FLOTUS when they leave 1600 Pennsylvania? Will we lose all of their emotional and groundbreaking messages? Keep reading to find out what's in store for gems like this.
