The Most Important Twitter Lessons Trump Should Learn From Obama

Prepare A Tweet In The Same Way You Might Prepare For A State Of The Union AddressInstead of impulsively firing off an attack at an opponent, choose your words carefully. Obama's tweets are well-crafted, present both sides of an issue, and feel like thought-out statements, rather than petty arguments.
We still have differences with the Cuban government that I will raise directly. America will always stand for human rights around the world.— President Obama (@POTUS) February 18, 2016
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Double Check Someone's Handle Before You Tag ThemAll it takes is a simple Google search. Luckily, this wrongfully tagged Ivanka took the tweet from the President-elect in stride. He may not be so fortunate next time.
@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig— Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017
Make Your Point In 140 Characters Or LessIf you follow Trump's Twitter account, you know he loves using ellipses when calling out an individual, media organization, or other opponent. Voicing your opinion succinctly in one tweet is more powerful — and presidential — than a rambling address.
Gun violence requires more than moments of silence. It requires action. In failing that test, the Senate failed the American people.— President Obama (@POTUS) June 21, 2016
Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017
Be An Advocate For WomenObama consistently spoke of his admiration for women and his belief in equality for all. President-elect Trump has consistently used Twitter to demean women for their looks.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! When women are free to pursue their dreams, nations are more safe, more secure, and more prosperous.— President Obama (@POTUS) March 8, 2016
"@laurasgoldman: .@realDonaldTrump why is it necessary to comment on .@ariannahuff looks? Because she is a dog who wrongfully comments on me— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2015
Use Powerful Words For Emphasis, Not Exclamation Points And Capital LettersActions speak louder than words, but words are more effective when they aren't in ALL CAPS and accompanied by multiple exclamation points!!!
We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017
Hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
If You Send A Message To The Country, Make It About The People, Not Your Personal VictoriesObama's Twitter feed is humble and gracious. Trump's is boastful and brash. It's clear which attitude is appropriate for a president.
It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
Show A Relatable Sense Of HumorYou can call it dad humor, but Obama excelled at his ability to relate to the country on non-political issues. Whether serving up space puns, cheering on his favorite sports teams, or expressing his love for traditional guacamole, he showed that he, too, could have some fun.
Welcome back to Earth, @StationCDRKelly! Your year in space is vital to the future of American space travel. Hope gravity isn't a drag!— President Obama (@POTUS) March 2, 2016
Above All Else, Speak To Everyone With Compassion — Not Just Your SupportersIf we are going to overcome the current partisan divide, it will require recognition of people from both political parties. Oh, and good grammar helps, too.
Congratulation to Jane Timken on her major upset victory in becoming the Ohio Republican Party Chair. Jane is a loyal Trump supporter & star— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017