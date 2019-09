The Most Important Twitter Lessons Trump Should Learn From Obama

Seeing a president or presidential candidate take to Twitter is a relatively new phenomenon. After all, the social media platform was only founded in March 2006, just a little under a year before Barack Obama announced he would run for president of the United States. Throughout his eight years in office, Obama established himself as the first social media president , showcasing his dad jokes on Twitter and posting sweet photos with Michelle on Instagram. In a few days, we will not only see the official transfer of power as President-Elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office, but also a transfer of Twitter accounts as @realDonaldTrump will become @POTUS. Whether or not you supported all of Obama's policies, it's hard to deny that he established a strong precedent for all future presidents on Twitter. In 140 characters or less, he consistently spoke with dignity, grace, and humor. His tweets, even ones that advocated for specific policies, used words meant to unify, rather than divide, the nation. Trump, on the other hand, has been called the "Cyberbully in Chief," a title based on his habit of using Twitter to attack others, defend himself, and disrespect anyone who disagrees with a word he says, whether it's a Hollywood actress or political pundit . "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons," Hillary Clinton repeatedly said throughout her campaign. She might have lost, but her point remains valid. A president's actions on Twitter can speak volumes and, in our new digital world, take on even greater significance. With this in mind, here are a few Twitter lessons @realDonaldTrump can and should take from the current @POTUS if he wants to change widespread public opinion and bring the nation together. If not, well, we're in for an interesting four years.