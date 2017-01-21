Justin Bieber Doesn’t Listen To The Weeknd, But It Has Nothing To Do With Selena Gomez

There's still no official confirmation that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are an item. You be the judge. But that hasn't stopped many from speculating that the talents are, indeed, an item. Naturally, everyone's looking for some info from both of their exes, too. While Bella Hadid's remained mum on the topic (or has she?), Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber, isn't holding much back. While he was out in Los Angeles earlier this week, TMZ reports that a paparazzo asked Bieber what he thought about Gomez's rumored romance. "No comment," he replied. Talk about self-control. Looks like the Biebs is keeping things on the high road. Fast-forward to last night, when he was approached again at LAX. This time, the question wasn't about Gomez, it was about her new beau. Namely, his work: the photog asked Bieber if he listened to The Weeknd's music. "Hell no," he said, before adding, "That shit's whack." While we hate to say it, that's a more Bieber response than what he said before. Looks like someone's not ready to talk just yet, but hey, we all move on in different ways.
