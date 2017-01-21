President Obama leaves the Oval Office this morning for the last time. What a great experience I've had the past eight years. Every photo I've posted to this account has been archived and locked at @petesouza44. This account (@petesouza) will now be my personal account so I hope you will continue to follow me. I expect to be very active on Instagram although I may not post that much initially as I try to take a little break, sleep late, do whatever my wife wants me to do, go the gym every day, see some concerts, watch some movies, read some books, drink some wine....you get idea.

