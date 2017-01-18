This Is The White House Photographer’s Favorite Memory Of The Obamas

Talk about serious #SnowAngelGoals. With the Obamas moving out of the White House this week, the official White House photographer, Pete Souza, has been sharing the best moments from their eight years together. These three photos of President Obama and his daughters playing in the snow could be from any family album — except they were taken in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. "People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President," Souza captioned one of the photos. "But I just can't do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day. It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn't drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did."