Official White House photographer Pete Souza has captured some iconic images over the years. He's gotten everything from silly to touching and everything in between. Now, he's posted a series of final pictures of Obama departing the White House that will rip your soul in half. That is, if you still had an intact soul to this point. Here's Obama leaving the Oval Office for the last time. Note the last, longing looks of regret.
President Obama leaves the Oval Office this morning for the last time. What a great experience I've had the past eight years. Every photo I've posted to this account has been archived and locked at @petesouza44. This account (@petesouza) will now be my personal account so I hope you will continue to follow me. I expect to be very active on Instagram although I may not post that much initially as I try to take a little break, sleep late, do whatever my wife wants me to do, go the gym every day, see some concerts, watch some movies, read some books, drink some wine....you get idea.
Next is a shot of Obama entering helicopter Executive One after his successor's inauguration.
And, we hope you've prepared yourself for this one, because it's going to be tough. This is Obama's last look at the White House as a helicopter takes him away. One cannot begin to imagine what's going through his mind.
And, just like that, Barack Obama's turn as President of the United States has ended.
