Huma Abedin Pretty Much Nailed Our Inauguration Weekend Aesthetic

Then, there's the exact breakdown of the silhouettes: Abedin's monochromatic look consisted of businesswear staples like a sleeveless midi dress, tights, pointed-toe heels, and a top-handle bag. The pièce de résistance, though, was a pair of oversized sunglasses — the epitome of a please-don't-talk-to-me power accessory. Regardless of the occasion, this is simply a good outfit. However, on this particular day, to this look, we say: same, Huma. Although, tomorrow, we wear pink