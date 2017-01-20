Anne Hathaway’s New Movie Looks So Incredibly Weird

Throughout the years, Anne Hathaway's consistently managed to both make us cry in serious films like Les Mis and laugh in lighter ones like The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada. So, when she's got a new project in the works, we're listening. But we're having trouble getting enthused about her upcoming film Colossal — or even understanding it, TBH. A trailer shared by Entertainment Weekly starts off with a monster crushing Seoul's people, cars, and buildings. Hathaway's seen discussing the mysterious invasion, clearly in distress. Then, we find out she's controlling this creature remotely. Who on Earth came up with this? It's the brainchild of writer and director Nacho Vigalondo, a Spanish filmmaker known for his dark sci-fi flicks.
In a clip from Deadline, we find out Hathaway's protagonist is unemployed and turns to a friend played by Jason Sudeikis for help. The movie also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell, and Dan Stevens.
Colossal will be showcased at Sundance and come out April 7.
